From: Kay Shaw

Winona

 

I am writing in support of Commissioner Chris Meyer who is running for reelection. As a longtime observer and photographer of the natural world, I appreciate her concern and work regarding the natural resources and environment of Winona County. She has supported the Winona-Mississippi-La Crescent watershed planning and has worked to protect both ground and surface waters by supporting the animal unit cap. She’s been a strong supporter of the Soil and Water Conservation District and their work. On the Planning Commission, she voted to protect Winona County from frac sand mining and its detrimental effects. I hope you will join me in voting for Commissioner Meyer and support her efforts on behalf of this amazing area where we live.

 