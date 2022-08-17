From: Debi Niebuhr
Winona
I'm writing in response to Diane Berndt's letter to the editor, suggesting that incumbent county commissioner Chris Meyer does not support local businesses. As part of her campaign committee, I can assure you that she supports many local businesses. She spent over $700 at Theis Printing of Winona on campaign literature. Because she so strongly supports sustainable and environmentally friendly products, she purchased cardboard signs that are fully recyclable. Of course, if these signs were available in Winona, she would purchase them here.
In the last two years, commissioner Meyer made sure that $1.5 million of CARES Act funding and $2 million of American Rescue Plan funding went to direct support of our local businesses, which helped them stay operating during the pandemic. As a supporter and someone who participates in the Chris Meyer campaign, I know that Chris supports our local businesses, and I wanted to make sure that you know that as well. Your vote for Chris as county commissioner will ensure that our local Winona County economy is strong and protected.
