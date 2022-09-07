From: Linda Wilfahrt
Winona
I met Chris Meyer five years ago, when we were both participating in a program to learn and practice intentional listening and civil discourse. Chris cares deeply about our community here in Winona. Despite the incivility and rancor, I know she experiences as a county commissioner, she is patient, thoughtful, and treats her colleagues with respect. She works hard, does her research, considers the opinions of others, and makes decisions for the greatest public good. Chris has a positive vision and goals for us to all live safely and thrive. She leads with tolerance and common sense. I support re-electing Chris Meyer as District One county commissioner.
Commented
