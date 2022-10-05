From: Dustin, Dylan, and Dominick DePestel; Sydney Greden; Mark, Brian, Neil, Ben, and Gabe Daley; and Shelly DePestel
This is an excerpt of an email from LSP that we received through subpoena in our lawsuit with Winona County:
“From: Doug Nopar
Subject: Talked to Chris Meyer
… She's confident that although it’ll be a very testy board meeting on January 8th, that she and Marie and Greg will prevail on the board chair issue. She is concerned about the issue being played out in the press beforehand. Please don't share this via email with others. Chris is real nervous about email traceability, track-ability, etc.”
This is Chris Meyer’s version of integrity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.