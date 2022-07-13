From: Joe Bernaix
I was very disappointed to hear the County Board will not move forward to discuss their contract with the Advocacy Center of Winona (ACW). It came to light at the May 10 County Board meeting (from many concerned citizens who spoke during public comment) that the ACW distributed obscene “educational” materials as part of a presentation on consent at the Riverway School.
At the May 24 County Board meeting a motion was proposed to discuss the county’s contract with the ACW, and three commissioners, led by Board Chair Chris Meyer, refused to entertain a discussion by voting “no” to the motion. Chris Meyer is up for reelection this year, and I think this is a good opportunity for the voters in district one to consider whether she is the right person for this job.
Commissioners should be open to discussing all topics, especially those that many in the county feel is a worthy topic to discuss. The county gives the ACW $15,000 of taxpayer money for domestic violence and sexual assault services, but how can the taxpayer be sure the ACW is not using their money for questionable services such as handing out obscene materials to children? And even if they do not use that allotted money for those activities, do we really want to contract with an organization that engages in those practices? Surely some other organization could provide services to victims of sexual and domestic violence.
But Chris Meyer won’t even entertain a discussion. We deserve better than that from our leaders who have the responsibility of spending our tax dollars.
