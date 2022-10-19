From: Rebecca Lossen
Voters for Winona County commissioner District 1, as you go to the polls this November, keep in mind that in September 2021 Chris Meyer supported a mandate that all Winona County citizens would be required to wear masks even after the city of Winona’s mask mandate had been rescinded. Am not in District 1, but this mandate would have affected not only me but also my family, neighbors and Winona County citizens outside of District 1. We do not have a voice to determine whether or not Chris Meyer stays in office, but you can vote for who represents District 1.
This November, residents of Winona County District 1 will have the choice of voting for either Chris Meyer or Ken Fritz.
Please vote this November to make your voice heard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.