From: Sigurd Scheurle
Winona
The purpose of this letter is to ask that Senator Jeremy Miller deliver a working-class tax cut and a scheduled 2022 Infrastructure Bonding Bill. Jeremy pledged both and then scuttled both deals in May 2022 (see Rochester Post Bulletin on May 27, 2022). He refused to agree to pass the deals that the governor and House speaker all agreed to. Jeremy promised the deals, and then he simply reneged on everyone.
As a fiscal conservative, I believe a large part of Minnesota’s budget surplus should be allocated to working people. In May, Jeremy promised this when he announced an agreement with the governor and the Speaker of the House. He billed the deal Minnesota’s “largest ever” tax cut. Now he’s betting on the election of a quack doctor as governor (former Senator Jensen) and a Republican legislative sweep in November. Jeremy broke the deal, walked away, and is now hoping for a big Republican win. He lost interest in tax relief for working people in 2022. Does he think we forgot his busted pledge?
Jeremy’s stalling is costing Minnesotans hundreds of millions in principal and interest. He broke decades of tradition and precedent by bungling the 2022 infrastructure bonding bill. Inflation in the cost of building and materials and rising interest rates are raising the long-term cost of the infrastructure bill by hundreds of millions every month. But Jeremy is ignoring the economics, the increased cost due to inflation, and rising interest rates.
Jeremy’s double-dealing is costing working people a significant 2022 income tax refund. He’s killed the deal for lower income tax rates, lower property tax rates, and an affordable and equitable infrastructure program when we need them most. That’s real money he’s wasting as every month passes. He refuses to implement the deals he promised. He’s oblivious to infrastructure cost inflation and interest rate hikes.
It is time for Jeremy to wake up and make good on his promises. He needs to agree with the governor and speaker to hold a special legislative session and pass the deal before the Fed interest rate hike in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.