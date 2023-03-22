From: Daniel Wilson
Rushford
Once again, Sen. Miller has voted against the economic and public safety interests of our district, all while hiding behind bad faith, straw man arguments. Why would Sen. Miller do this?
A wide coalition of conservative and progressive groups have supported “Drivers License for all” as a commonsense reform that benefits all Minnesotans, keeping them safer on the roads and increasing economic activity. This law has been broadly supported by the business community, by the law enforcement community, and by the agricultural community.
Yet Sen. Miller seems more interested in casting this as a partisan issue where Republicans are the victims than in actually providing any solutions to the problems that our community faces. He also neglected to mention that adding language “not for voting purposes” to a driver’s license was opposed by law enforcement groups as it would lead to more discrimination.
It should also be noted that both Rep. Pelowski and Sen. Miller said they cast their votes based on what their constituencies desire. They voted differently, and Rep. Pelowski represents half of Sen. Miller’s district. I personally know dozens of people in the other half of the district that called Sen. Miller’s office, asking him to vote for this bill.
Again, it is important to ask — why would Sen. Miller vote against this bill? If you vote against making our roads safer, increasing economic activity, and helping farmers, why are you in public service? It seems that Sen. Miller is more interested in being against Democrats than in being for us, his constituents.
