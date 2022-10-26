From: Ellen Ott Gundersen
The Winona Post reports that Winona residents should expect tax increases at nearly every level of government the coming year or years. Critical services need to be funded. This is not a letter to complain about that. I am only hoping to pre-empt complaints from Republicans about “tax and spend” Democrats and set the record straight. We would likely not be facing these tax increases had Jeremy Miller truly represented us and agreed to hold a special legislative session in order to distribute the funds and offer tax relief.
In June 2022, the Republican leadership, including Jeremy Miller, refused to hold a legislative special session aimed at distributing the Minnesota budget surplus to help with budget shortfalls and unfunded initiatives. Would we be hand-wringing over funding social workers to help our police or funding mental health services in our schools, if they had agreed to work with Democrats to distribute these funds?
This highly partisan game that Jeremy Miller and Republicans play is not serving the needs of our community. Vote for Dan Wilson who will support us and work to use the budget surplus for our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.