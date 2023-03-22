From: Jenny Kuderer
Goodview
While I am eager for spring's steady approach, I feel very fortunate to live in an area overrun with such natural beauty. To see the snow-covered bluffs still embracing me even as I wait for the palette of the splendiferous greens that spring in Minnesota offers is really quite a delight. While I am sure we are all aware of the awesome bounty of natural wonder that greets us in every glance toward the bluffs, in every gaze at the Mississippi, and in every visit to one of the many local lakes, it can sometimes be easy to let that sense of awe fade as the hurried pace of our modern lives encroaches upon our time to simply be. Nature invites us to savor this time of year, as pristine snow still caps the bluffs and as the calendar moves us ever closer to new buds, new blooms, and the varied melodic musings of a delightful array of so many species of birds ready to reclaim their warmer season home. It is a generous invitation; I would be remiss not to accept. As I wait patiently to sit against the sturdy trunk of an aging oak and read poetry on a blanket of fresh, green grass dotted with golden dandelions, I will continue to marvel at the breathtaking magnificence of this current moment on the meteorological calendar and the profusion of nature's gifts right here in our little corner of the land of 10,000 lakes.
