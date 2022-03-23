From: Kerri Ferstl
Winona
I appreciated Alexandra Retter’s reporting on the recent WAPS survey on inclusion and school culture, and I appreciate WAPS for making the overall survey results public. I would like to know if and when the district will share results broken down by race. Ms. Retter reported that this question was asked of Director of Learning and Teaching Karla Winter, who responded, “We’ll definitely look at our underrepresented groups that participated in the survey or didn’t participate in the survey and try to ... reach out to those families to get additional feedback and information.” I am curious as to whether Ms. Winter misunderstood the question or avoided answering it on purpose.
It is impossible to understand how inclusive the culture is based only on the average results across all participants. If 75 percent of participants were white, the average results are most heavily influenced by white participants. Minority voices are literally lost. It’s a fine idea to continue seeking input from families in underrepresented groups, but WAPS should respect the input that these families have already provided. Input from these families is there in the survey data — all WAPS has to do is look at it.
