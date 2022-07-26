by MIKAELA MOHR, Miss Winona 2022
Hello Winona! Wow, how excited am I to be your Miss Winona 2022. Growing up in this town has always been a highlight in my life, but to now not only represent, but continue to serve this community — this next year is going to be quite the ride.
When I was a little girl, I always dreamed of being Miss Winona. From the dedication to the service to the impact this position has made in this community year after year, I was inspired to think that maybe someday that would be me. I hope to continue that inspiration for many more Miss Winonas to come.
I’ve spent these past few weeks reflecting on what exactly I would like to accomplish during my year of service to the Winona community. My initial goal is to not only promote the supportiveness of our city but also highlight the history and scenic beauty surrounding such a unique town. I truly enjoy being involved as a local community member, volunteer, advocate, student, and now as Miss Winona!
Additionally, I intend to carry out my passion to positively impact families battling cancer by promoting my Social Impact Initiative, “More Than A Diagnosis.”
Growing up as the daughter of a two-time cancer survivor, I can personally attest to the familial strength and growth it takes to watch and support someone you love battle such a rigorous disease. I aspire to bring awareness, education, advocacy, and support to our local families battling cancer, as well as to our community. By coming together as a collective, we can provide credible tools and educationally supportive resources for our youth and their household to better understand and cope with the entire family’s new reality.
I want to thank my family and friends, Colton, the wonderful directors of this organization, the community for all their love and support as I step into this new phase in my life. However, the most important thank you goes to my mom: Thank you for always standing by my side and showing me the true meaning of strength. It is because of all of you that I wear this crown today.
Speaking of which, if you or someone you know is looking for a fun volunteer who can sing (and comes with a crown on her head) or to come and speak to your group about “More Than A Diagnosis,” please feel free to reach out to Terri Sim, community outreach coordinator for the Miss Winona Organization at misswinonaprogram@gmail.com.
Again, thank you for the support. Winona, let’s do this!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.