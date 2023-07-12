From: Don Evanson
Minnesota City
In further catching up with my local reading of Winona newspapers, neglected by my attention to "alt-media" reporting on current events, so that I don't remain willfully ignorant, I notice a report in the May 31st edition of the Winona Post, page 2C, headlined, "St. Mary's alum discusses role in Watergate investigation,” to be held on June 19, 2023.
If I had found that I was able to attend that event, I surely would have.
Has there been a recording of that event, to anyone's knowledge, or further reporting on it by the Post?
Is the St. Mary's alum also now discussing the 2016 national election, as influenced by the "Clinton Plan,” as being reported in the so-called "alt-media", but being squelched with the yellow-journalism of the so-called "mainstream- media" with its transgressions of omission, that those left of center politically rely upon.
Those more current transgressions of ethics and law by Democrats far surpass anything that happened during the '70s, resulting in the resignation of our otherwise honorable U.S. president of the time.
Where is such current investigative reporting that occurred in that past era?
(I would expect that the left-of-center administration of SMU would hamper such alum discussion, or reporting.)
