By Dr. Robert Hicks, columnist
Once, at the end of a particularly long day of juggling and balancing life as a pastor with life as a father of two small boys, exhausted on all fronts and looking forward to an evening of quiet involving a movie, buttery popcorn, and a glass of red wine, I experienced something that would forever change me.
This particularly long day ended with this beginning:
“Papa, I’m thirsty.” The seven-year-old said it first, followed by the four-year-old smiling and saying, “Me too!” I breathed out a sigh in response, reminded we are really never in control. This was the deal, the fine print of the parent-child contract — oops, I mean relationship — but evenings with children asleep were the hidden treasure of parenthood.
I poured water into two small pimento jars and stood by their bed as they each took their drink. I kissed their foreheads, tucked them in, and took my regular position standing sentinel in the door jamb of the boys’ shared bedroom. After years of parenting, I knew this was not the end.
“OK, you’ve had a drink, we’ve said prayers now it’s time to turn off the …”
“Papa, I’m scared, rub my back!”
“Tell us a story.”
“Tickle me!”
I gave in. Then, in the middle of a rather goofy story, amidst peels of giggles, I became aware of the space around me. I looked to my left and to my right. I realized I was standing within the door jamb of my sons’ bedroom, a space in the house that was not a room, designed more for passing through than for dwelling within. I stood there every night doing the same bedtime rituals, hearing the same requests for backrubs, stories, water, and reassurance. The ticking of the mantle clock in the living room down the hall reminded me of the hundreds upon hundreds of hours I spent within this frame. If I had those hours back, I could have achieved multiple doctorates, wrote a few novels, or learned how to line dance in some sketchy bar on the other side of town. It was then, like the Grinch hearing unexpected Christmas joy in the singing of every Who down in Whoville, I felt my soul, my heart, expand within me.
In his hymn to love, the Apostle Paul aptly chose description over definition when he penned the words, “Love is patient and kind.” Nowhere else on earth have I experienced the truth of that more than when standing in the door jamb of my children’s bedroom. In that moment, I felt fully present —body, soul, and spirit — with my kids. It felt like peace, joy, and freedom all rolled together. There I was standing in the Holy of Holies — and I mean the holiest of all holies. From that moment, door jambs would forever be the place where heaven and earth swirled together in a kind of paisley dance.
Now about that time, my father’s Alzheimer’s had worsened to the point he needed round-the-clock attention. For over 10 years, my sister and her husband offered their home and constant care for our parents. I happily gave my vacation weeks each year to offer respite and to have the honor of tending to Dad’s well-being.
Every night, after reminding him of his bedtime chores and after changing his diapers, I’d enter the Holy of Holies of my parents’ door jamb. From there, I’d sing a familiar hymn and pray out loud the Lord’s Prayer. Although Dad didn’t always know who I was, he remembered the “Our Father” word for word and, as always, sang off-key every word of every verse from “This is My Father’s World.” To me, those door jamb moments lifted the fog of dementia within the household as we connected again as father and son. Hearing his voice joining mine in prayer felt like we were standing in the door jamb together and that he actually saw me, knew I was his son, and called me by name: “Bobby.”
Hopefully, one day I’ll look up from my bed in whatever condition life lands me and I’ll see my own children standing in my door jamb. And I’ll hear them say, “Papa, it’s me. Is there anything you need before you sleep?”
“Sing me a hymn, please.”
They’ll roll their eyes, sigh, and say, “Sure, Papa, which one?”
“Joy to the World.” No surprise there.
“OK, Papa … you start.”
Door jambs are mere wooden frames offering passage from a here to a there, one room to the next. But look again for they are a thin membrane between heaven and earth, between my soul and yours. It’s all about how we choose to see them and to see through them.
Why the series title “Mudpuddles”? Let me explain. As a child, I rarely passed a mud puddle without jumping in the middle and wildly stomping about. Mud puddles are irresistible invitations to joy and allow us to see that the ordinary in our living actually reflects what is sacred and holy. This is the hope I carry for my writing.
