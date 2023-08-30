by Dr. Robert Hicks, columnist
Sabbath — hmm. Sometimes a story reveals far more than can Webster in his endless drive for definition. I present to you a story once told me in a café I have come to love.
A man entered The Café Europa with sad eyes, alone, and facing an uncertain future. Grabbing a chair at a small, round, corner table he began to observe the room. Sitting at tables around him were couples young and old, families with children and youth, old friends, college students and, of course, our man sitting alone at the corner table with sad eyes. His survey of the room only increased his sadness. He determined to just eat his calzone, drink his wine and exit as soon as possible. Why had he decided to dine out in the first place?
Our man will forever remember the moment he was lifted out of his slough of despondency. From the kitchen came a woman wearing an Italian peasant blouse and knee-length black pleated skirt that fanned out when she turned. Her thick curly hair and dark chocolate eyes perfectly framed her mirthful smile. After taking his order for a sausage-mushroom-spinach calzone and a glass of house red, she smiled and twirled toward an elderly couple at the next table.
“The chef is putting the final touches on your shrimp fettuccini. He seems very pleased. I think you’re going to love it!”
That’s all it took. The once sour-faced couple began to talk in playful tones as the waitress twirled and proceeded to charm a wearied looking mother of three.
“How’s your pizza? You know you ordered my favorite.”
The mother responded, “So good! Delicious! Our compliments to the chef.”
“You will make his night, for sure.”
She twirled to the next table. “How old is your baby?” she asked a young couple.
“Nine months.”
“Oh, so you’re finally able to sleep through the night.”
“Thank God, yes. Finally!”
“May I bring her a breadstick?”
“That would be wonderful!”
“No problem. She’s just too adorable, like her mama.”
Our man’s eyes were now more entranced than sad. He knew she wasn’t just working the room for bigger tips. This, he believed, was 100% her true self.
In a matter of minutes, the waitress had changed the ethos of the entire dining room. Everyone was smiling and watching her twirls and laughing at her comments.
The man at the corner table felt like he belonged to this moment and that he had people with whom to share his meal.
Later, after finishing his calzone, he took his last sip of wine, pulled out a pen from his shirt pocket and scribbled a note on a paper napkin. It read:
“I don’t even know your name, but thank you! I came here with a sad heart and the moment you entered the room everything changed. You transformed this space from a dining room of strangers into a community of smiles. I just wanted to let you know I saw you.
The patron at the corner table sitting alone, now smiling.”
A beautiful moment, but the story does not end there. Three months passed and our man returned to The Café Europa. He sat at the very same table then looked up; his face shone a restful kind of joy. It was her.
The waitress hesitantly approached the table with her hands held against her lips as if in prayer. “You’re the one,” she gasped. “It was you, wasn’t it?”
Our man seemed to understand.
“You wrote me a note three months ago on a napkin and left it at this very table.”
“And I meant every word.”
“I don’t think you understand what that meant to me. I went to work that day depressed. I felt my life was going nowhere. Who cared? It didn’t seem like it mattered if I was here or not. And then I cleared your table and found your note on a napkin. And … it changed everything! I ran into the kitchen crying and read your note to the wait staff. I held it up and said, ‘See, my life does matter. I made a difference for someone.’”
“I just wanted to thank you for lifting me out of my own dark night.”
“Well, you need to know I took your note home and put it in a frame under glass. It hangs near my front door as a reminder that my life’s purpose isn’t just about the big things, but maybe the small moments shared with strangers are just as important.”
A waitress with dark chocolate eyes, a note scribbled on a napkin, and a blessed burst of Sabbath that framed it all — in life, what else do we really need, besides maybe a calzone and a glass of red wine?
