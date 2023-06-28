By Dr. Robert Hicks, columnist
The poet writes, “The world is charged with the grandeur of God.” Though we live in an enchanted universe, our daily lives often reflect a disenchanted world. I, however, believe that marvel, mystery, and miracle are embedded in the DNA of everything. Until we embrace that, we are left with an awkward dance between the false categories of “secular” and “sacred,” as if these form two different realities. Try as we may, we can never sever the ordinary from the extraordinary.
I was in the shower when my father-in-law, Delbert, knocked on the bathroom door, “Nurse just called. You’ve got to get to the hospital. Your baby is in distress and they’re going to do an emergency C-section, right now. Hurry!”
This wasn’t our plan! It wasn’t how the birth was supposed to go! I didn’t even have time to dry my hair. It was immediate. Tori was already in pre-op.
“Here, put these on,” said the nurse as she handed me a gown, booties, a mask, and cap for my head. I dressed while hurrying to the operating room.
“Oh, there you are,” said Tori smiling and then added with a sprinkle of snark, “So glad you could make it. What’s with the hair?”
“Don’t ask. I was wet naked when the call came.”
“Wha … OK, I won’t ask.”
Then it hit me, I ran out of the house and left the CD on the table. Our plan was for Sierra to hear Pachelbel’s “Cannon in D” as she was born. I had failed in the “beautiful birth experience” plan.
The nurses placed a blue curtain over her belly, an attempt to sever Tori’s observational mind from the womb where it happened. Blinded to miracle, Tori and I engaged in what we call “monkey-talk.” “Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain,” I whispered into her ear as she giggled.
A masked face peered over the curtain and the doctor said, “You might want to stand up. Your daughter is coming into the world.” I watched as the doctor pulled out of Tori’s open belly a very purple, stressed-out little girl. They placed her in a warm bath, and I was invited to bathe my tiny, newborn daughter.
Sierra was wrapped in a blanket, placed in my arms, and we were escorted to the nurses’ station where they have a backroom just for dads and babies to wait until moms were through with the post-op.
The nurse then reached above my head to turn on what looked like a white plastic radio from the ‘60s as I sat in a rocking chair with my baby daughter. When I heard the music play, I almost yelled “NOOOO!” for it was set to the local Country radio station. I was not a happy dad. Country music, played after 2 a.m. as bars empty out, can present a rather dismal view of life and love.
Under the depressing drone of the music, we rocked together. I said things most fathers would say to their baby girls: how much we already loved her, promises of adventures, how her three siblings couldn’t wait to greet her. And then I apologized. “Mama and I chose Pachelbel’s ‘Canon in D’ for you to hear as your first song in this world. I imagined you playing it at your wedding one day and your family would understand that was your special song, the one you were born hearing. But I blew it! I left the CD at home and we’re stuck with …” Then, the radio went silent. I wondered what would be the next song of heartbreak and loss my impressionable daughter would hear. But out of the silence came the first eight note run of Pachelbel’s “Canon in D.” What was happening?
“Sierra, this is it! The song we wanted you to hear at your birth.” In awe, I rocked her, as her birth song filled the room. And, yes, I had tears rolling down my cheek.
The unexplainable happens sometimes, but for the life of me, I think the birth of the Son of God to a virgin is more believable than a disc jockey at a local Country radio station at 2 a.m. thinking, “I need a break from the sad songs. I know, I’ll play Pachelbel’s ‘Canon in D.’ That’ll cheer things up.” But it happened.
Try as we may, and we all try to some extent or another, we cannot sever the ordinary from the extraordinary. God finds ways to break in, to step into our lives, often despite our plans. To me, the name of God “I Am” really means, “In the midst of all chaos, turbulence, and pain, I’m right here by your side.” Pachelbel’s “Cannon in D,” Sierra’s song, will always be for me a reprise of surprise, a tear on my cheek, and the recognition that the world is indeed charged with the grandeur of God.
