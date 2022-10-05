From: Bill and Jill Schmidt
We need to keep Nancy Denzer on the District 861 School Board. She is a voice of reason in this difficult time and has a strong commitment to the Winona school system as well as the Winona community. Nancy understands the educational process and knows how to get things done. She is thoughtful, insightful, and draws on a wealth of experience as a guidance counselor as well as a principal. Nancy has lived in Winona her entire life and is committed to our young people and their future.
The educational landscape is at a critical juncture. Having a person of Nancy Denzer’s experience, character, and demeanor is vital to the future of our schools.
Vote for Nancy Denzer for School Board.
