By Emilio DeGrazia, columnist
People often don’t say things to my face, but I sometimes hear what they’re thinking behind my back. For good reason my nose curls (gently) toward the right, as if it’s trying to get a view of any dangers coming from there. These days some people look me straight in the eye and come right out with it: If you don’t believe what I believe I’ll bust your ugly nose. Maybe that will straighten you out.
I’m like every other true-believing saint I know. I know what’s good for me and for everybody else. But I don’t easily change my views. I’ve been told that in order to fix a bad nose a doctor sometimes has to break the thing. I usually feel that way when I want to straighten somebody’s opinions out.
As another voting season comes on, the airwaves are so jammed with noise it’s (not really that) hard to tell the difference between nonsense and fact. But it’s time again to scream at friends, strangers and neighbors who won’t change their views, even if we don’t say boo to them when they’re walking by. Their minds need nose jobs. Mine does not.
I know what you can say when you want to make me disagreeable:
- Tell me again how hard you work, and how lazy the losers are.
- Tell me you believe in freedom and I’m taking it away from you.
- Tell me I don’t know what I’m talking about.
- Tell me I’m just plain dumb.
- Tell me I’m going to hell.
I like to make enemies of people who say things like that. And when I say things like that to them I want no back-talk. I’m flexible. I can point accusing fingers at them while plugging both my ears.
Now and then I have hard choices to make. How do I talk to people whose views I find uninformed, immoral and dangerous? When I have the urge to scream I have a hard time hearing the argument the angel and devil in me are having with each other. The problem results from the poisonous my-way-or-the-highway terms that have become normalized in the last half-dozen years, and from the nasty bumper sticker slogans people paste on their minds. How do I talk to strangers who obviously have views different from mine about gender, skin hues, abortion, religion, politicians, taxes, and guns?
More difficult: How do I talk to disagreeable blood relatives without bloodying their noses?
I know the tricks, because I take pride in them.
- Change the subject. You complain about the price of gas, and I complain about the price of melting ice-caps, wildfires and rising sea levels.
- Quote a few facts. You say vaccines and masks haven’t made COVID go away. I’ll remind you that a million Americans have died of COVID, and 300-400 hundred more today.
- Reduce every topic to either-or black-and-white opposites. You say you believe in the right to life. I’ll remind you that you support capital punishment, our wars, and the spread of COVID.
- Insist you know what you’re talking about. You say you know for sure The Big Lie is true, and I’ll say I have real proof you’re deceiving yourself.
- Disagreeably find agreeable common ground. You say the earth is flat — just look at what’s in front of your big ugly nose. I say the la-la land you describe is round, even the Great Plains part. We agree we both live on the same planet.
Tsk, tsk, the devil in me says about you, there’s no hope for you. You’re a lazy-minded loser. You’re ignorant and dumb, and you can go to hell.
Then the better angel in me goes up in flames.
Now and then I manage to keep my cool and whisper to myself, quietly. That’s when I maybe recall Philo, philosopher who lived in ancient Alexandria, an Egyptian city. In Philo’s time Alexandria was full of hot beliefs and violence, as Jewish, Greek and Egyptian priests, politicians and cults argued and fought about whose gods and bosses had to be obeyed. Philo advised members of all parties to free themselves of irrational emotions. “Be kind,” he is said to have said, “for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle you know nothing about.”
I can be tone deaf, but now and then a small voice also reminds me: Everyone lives inside everyone else.
