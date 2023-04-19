From: Doug Nopar
The sheer size and scale of the massive, industrial manure plant being proposed in Wilson Township, four miles south of Winona’s city limits, points to the need for far more public scrutiny than there has been to date.
Let’s review just a few of the basic facts that have been reported in local papers:
- Year-round, 500 tanker trucks per week going in and out of the site.
- Hauling primarily liquid dairy manure on local roads into Wilson Township from many of the largest livestock farms within 20 miles of the proposed site (including Fillmore County).
Just how much of our taxpayer dollars will go to maintain and fix state, county and township roads that are damaged by this unprecedented amount of heavy-duty wear and tear?
How this project has moved forward without public transparency and without most of the immediate rural neighbors knowing anything about it speaks volumes. In Roberts, Wis., an almost identical proposal from the same company was met with public outcry, more than 70 public comments and concerns. Yet when Wilson Township held their “public hearing” last summer, there were … none at all??
Note to Wilson Township, to Winona County, and to the state of Minnesota: It is up to each of you as governmental bodies charged with watching out for the quality of life of neighbors, area residents, and local taxpayers to up your game.
While this project would supposedly “service” many of the largest factory farms in the area, it also would likely provide both Shell Petroleum and these farms with major federal government subsidies for their participation. Just how much of our tax dollars will go to this project? Of that amount, what percentage will go to Shell? And how much “profit-sharing” will go to the big ag interests that are partnering in it? Now is a very good time to open up the financial projections and provide transparency for all of the public to see.
And now is not the time to kowtow to this merger of big oil and big ag.
