From: Bob Redig
Winona
I know one is not supposed to speak ill of someone who has moved on, but in the news was a proposal to honor a former U.S. congressman by naming a federal building after him.
However, he condoned the forced removal of babies from refugee parents’ arms in order to deter future asylum seekers. Many of these children are still not reunited with their families. In direct, in-person questioning about his support of a former president’s immoral policies, he seemed flustered by the concept that silence and not speaking out against inhumane, illegal, and unethical policy is seen as condoning the universally condemned separation of families as seen now here, 78 years ago in Europe, 73 years ago here, and for 300 years in the Americas.
Also this individual professed to help farmers while at the same time working against immigration reform that would make it possible to easily and legally hire badly needed people to do the work that U.S. citizens couldn’t or wouldn’t do. He supported a policy that allows the massive “under-the-table” employment of refugees while disparaging them in public. That’s called hypocrisy.
I say that hypocrisy and condoning the forced separation of little kids (even babies) from their parents are not honorable things. And a federal building should not be dishonored with this person’s name.
