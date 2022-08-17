From: Rita Jessen
Winona
A discussion about puppy mills in Winona County will happen! Now let's make sure the public and experts in canine health are allowed to participate in the discussion.
Commissioner Greg Olson had made a request to bring forward a discussion about dog breeding facilities in Winona County. At the August 9 board meeting, the entire board voted yes to discuss this issue!
Due to local permits being granted to industrial dog breeding facilities, Winona County is now known as the puppy mill capitol of Minnesota. These kennels mass-produce puppies. Numerous studies and stories from animal rescues and shelters show the stress and harm to these animals in these facilities – especially the adult dogs who, after years of excessive confinement and breeding, are "used up."
What does the county know about the dog breeding industry and canine health? Why do permit conditions vary so widely? What are the county's compliance measures? Why does the staff continue to defer all animal welfare to the state and federal governments, which have been proven to be ineffective?
It’s time to ask and answer these questions.
Please learn more and how you can help at www.speakupwinonacounty.org. You can find your district and your commissioner at this website. Ask commissioners to consider a moratorium on further permits for these kennels, which would allow a full discussion of the dog breeding industry and include the public in this discussion.
