By Julie Biggerstaff and David Kuklinski, Vote Yes! Yes! chairs
We all want what is best for our children. We all believe that strong schools help build strong communities. We all want our tax dollars to be spent wisely.
But how do we get there? It hasn’t been easy.
We strongly believe that the two-question referendum that is currently before voters in Independent School District 861 is the best way forward. Passage of this referendum is crucial for providing quality facilities to support not only the students and educators in Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS), but also the hard-working taxpayers in Winona and the surrounding communities.
Why should you vote yes on Question 1 and yes on Question 2? Because this is a community plan for the community good.
We were honored to serve with other community members, parents and teachers on the WAPS Community Task Force. We put in long hours. We looked over many documents. We heard from district leaders. We listened to experts with backgrounds in engineering, architecture and public financing. We toured all of the district buildings, discussed potential solutions, and identified our priorities.
If there is an idea out there, you can bet that it was discussed, debated and deliberated.
We considered all points of view. We cast aside our own personal agendas. And we came together on a consensus vision that is the basis of this referendum.
Is it a big ask? Yes. This is the most significant building project ever to be presented to the voters.
Is it a tough time? Yes. We know that inflation has caused all of us to evaluate our family budget. That’s why the School Board reduced the scope of this referendum to find a middle ground between what we need to do and what we believe the community can support.
Can we afford to wait? No, we cannot.
As John F. Kennedy once said: “There are risks and costs to action. But they are far less than the long-range risks of comfortable inaction.”
Our students are counting on us. Our teachers are counting on us. Our community is counting on us.
The needs are immediate. They are preventing our students from having the educational environment they deserve. And they are not going away.
The time to invest is now. Construction costs almost always outpace inflation. We cannot afford to wait.
We have beautiful elementary schools that have served students and families for generations. But there are students who have mobility issues and need to be separated from their peers when going out to recess. The teachers are limited by classrooms with cramped 1930s design. Art classes are held in the basement.
By voting yes on Question 1, we can guarantee all students will have the same educational experience regardless of their physical needs. We can transform classrooms into flexible learning studios that support the different learning styles of our students and allow teachers to move from whole-group lessons to small-group and individualized instruction without having to use tables in the hallway or desks in storage closets. We can guarantee that cramped, dingy basements won’t be needed for student or staff use.
A community survey conducted in May 2022 indicated public support for these projects. Eighty-four percent of those surveyed said flexible learning spaces are important to support student learning, and 74 percent support a property tax increase to remodel classrooms.
We also have a strong manufacturing base in Winona that needs a trained workforce. However, we have an industrial tech wing at the high school that has outdated equipment and workspaces ill-suited to provide our graduates with the skills they need.
By voting yes on Question 1, we will open the door for partnerships with local businesses to provide robust career exploration opportunities that will keep our graduates in Winona and prepare them for well-paid, in-demand careers. The plan is to offer the opportunity for students from other schools outside of WAPS to take these classes as well. Seventy percent of those surveyed support a property tax increase for this project.
We are proud of our history of excellence in athletics and fine arts. However, our gyms are overscheduled and our fine arts spaces are inadequate.
By voting yes on Question 2, we can add a sorely needed gymnasium that will expand opportunities for community use in all of our buildings. We can provide equitable, accessible locker rooms for our high school athletes. We can also make sure our student musicians have rehearsal spaces worthy of our rich music tradition.
By voting yes and yes, we will invest in our students, our staff and our community. This is a plan that allows our district leaders to be flexible to adapt to shifts in community needs and desires.
This also sends a message to our students that their education matters. Winona is unique in the number of educational options available to families. Many of these institutions have made significant investments in their facilities in recent years, investments that will improve the quality
of life for all of us, not just the students that attend those schools. The same is true for the investments that will be made with successful passage of this referendum.
Now is the time to come together.
Now is the time for a community vision to invest in our students and staff by improving our educational and activity spaces to inspire lifelong learning for generations.
Now is the time to vote yes and yes.
