From: Dallas D. Cada
Winona
Preface: We are just defeating one green-eyed monster called COVID. However, we now have another one that we must also defeat. One with eyes we cannot determine color except evil!
Oh, ye of little faith; let me cast upon you, my shadow. I have been abroad underground for a long time now however am tired and bored.
No, I am not the groundhog as I have nothing over him. As a matter of fact, there is no creature on earth I can be compared with. No not even rat or vermin, even if most people compare me to them. They have much more charisma than I.
I have people to maim, borders to cross and land to take. Not land only, but souls. As souls give me solace which I need to eat and live. I am one of Lucifer’s minions.
I have no shame as I am me! I can not even look at myself in the mirror as it may crack as my plan is beginning to.
I can conquer the world be it by one country at a time and I will; Unless you tend to get in my way!
You with your Molotov cocktails, your rubber tires and your fortitude. Oh yes, your fortitude, your presumptuous way of showing your strength.
Men, women and, yes, children; you think you can defeat me? Yes, because it’s funny how such little things get in your way. I see you are David to me Goliath?
Oh, you do have faith? I now see you do! But me? I have an army, money and an ego bigger than the universe. I shall go on, well until something like other countries get in my way. Then I may realize, oh, I have a button I can push with my finger. However, it’s getting harder as the people are beginning to break it.
Afterword: First and foremost, people are getting wounded and dying. This means men, women, children and elderly people. This is terrible on all sides. We can only hope these people that suffered are finding peace. Ukraine is getting bombarded from Russia.
However, on the good side, there are many Russians that are against this! Ukraine is fighting back! Most men, women, and, yes, children are staying to protect their country. All allies of the United Nations are helping Ukraine with medical, money, weapons, food and much more. America is stepping up its support with more money, missiles and aid. Four hundred major companies have either left or are closing operations. Gas, supplies and food are becoming harder to get in Russia (a 40-mile convoy of tanks is stalled due to gas shortage and, yes, Ukrainian tank attacks.) Last but not least, there’s this fellow named Zelensky. An everyday guy with an everyday passion to save his country!
So, what is Putin’s end game? The official claim is Putin wants to preserve the character of Russia as he envisions it. I simply say he is a big bully autocrat with no conscience, thirsty for power and stroking his ego. I ask all to pray for those in Ukraine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.