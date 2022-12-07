From: Rev. Jim Riley, Gale Star chairman
Flutistry of Winona demonstrated once again on December 4 that the Old Main Cultural Center in Galesville, with its stone walls and intimate auditorium, is a wonderful place to hear world-class chamber music. The Flutistry concert was a benefit to bring Dr. Iva Ugrčić and Satoko Hayami for their fourth appearance at Old Main on March 11, 2023. Since Iva gave an early performance at Old Main, her audience has grown throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota. What she does with a flute is always amazing.
Others who have appeared in the Old Main auditorium are Doug Mahlum and Family Matters, Hunter Evenson, Mike James with The Jazz Foundation and Maria Higgins, Tuned Up with Jimmy Simpson and Julie Malesytcki, Crooked Willow, Under Paris Skies, Sampson and Son, Eddie Kim, Eddie Allen, Winds from Winona concert pianists, Dr. Pamela Kelly and Dr. Eric Brisson, and many others.
Douglas James, who founded Chicago’s SoundTracks of a Generation, thinks so highly of the work at Old Main that he will help host Old Main’s Gale Star Festival on May 20 as a benefit. He will bring a vocalist to work with him. Many will remember Doug as the lead male vocalist in “The Summer of Love—1967,” when his group performed at the G-E-T Performing Arts Center in November.
We can count all this as the legacy from Galesville University, which opened in 1859 with classes in piano, melodion, and guitar. The Main building was built in 1862. The Old Main Cultural Center has collected both a period Chickering piano from 1854 and a melodion built in 1864, as examples of instruments on which students took lessons. Old Main is still a venue that nurtures musicians perfecting their performance. The center offers art displays, dramatic performances, and varied presentations as well.
The fuel that will power this legacy into the future is the audience. Every time you come to a performance at Old Main, or other cultural venue, you help to drive the forces that will enrich our regional culture for years to come.
