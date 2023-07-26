By Cecilia Manrique
It was 18 years ago when our daughter Michelle was recruited by the coach of the Philippine National Team to play soccer. We were refereeing games at USA Cup in Blaine, Minn., when we learned that there was a Philippine team playing at the Cup so we decided to watch them. While on the sidelines the coach approached us wanting to know if Michelle played soccer. When she said “yes,” he said, “Why don’t you come and play for the Philippines?”
Michelle said she wanted to get playing soccer out of her system since she had chosen to do marching band when she was at Notre Dame. So during the summer of 2005, we spent May through July at my mom’s place in Manila so that Michelle could participate in two-a-day practices. The three of us – Gabe, my mom and me – would also follow the team to games in Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam. We would cheer them on in rain and severe heat, win or lose. At the end of the summer, the coach had asked Michelle to come back in the fall to play with the team once again. It was a tough decision to make with her junior year in college and marching band on the line. She eventually opted to continue with college having gotten playing soccer internationally out of her system.
Today, as the Women’s World Cup opens in Australia and New Zealand, that scrappy Philippine team for the very first time in their history qualified to be in Group A of the Cup. In 2005 they only had two Fil-Am (Filipino-American) players in their roster, Michelle and Angeline Impelido. This time around they have at least five. We shall see how they fare against opponents Switzerland, New Zealand, and Norway. Regardless of the outcome, we will be cheering them on. They have definitely come a long way since the summer of 2005.
Cecilia Manrique is professor emerita at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She is also a retired soccer referee but still actively cheers on her grandchildren in their various sporting events.
