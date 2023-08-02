by Chris Rogers, editor
Public notice is a bedrock of democracy. People need to know what’s on the table to have a voice in the decision. But if you’re the kind of leader who already has the answer, it can be more convenient to announce your plan in a way that won’t attract too much controversy or give too much time for it to be derailed. The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s (MnDOT) outreach on three proposed roundabouts on Winona’s Main Street left out a key detail that nearly undercut meaningful public engagement.
Quick background: MnDOT is planning to repave Highway 43 between Mankato Avenue and the interstate bridge in 2028. If it gets additional funds, MnDOT proposed building roundabouts on Main Street at Fourth Street, Broadway, and Sarnia Street. Quick disclaimer: I like roundabouts. Despite the angst leading up to them, the Mankato Avenue roundabouts were a great change. Main Street is a different setting. Still, MnDOT’s idea could be a good one; the state just did a bad job of letting people know about it.
As of Monday, MnDOT had not said a word about roundabouts in all of its mass communications about the project. MnDOT sent out (and we published) press releases in April and July soliciting public input that mentioned, vaguely, “improvements on Highway 43” and “the future of Highway 43.” Want to know more? Check out the project website, MnDOT advised, where it described “Potential improvements: Resurface Hwy. 43 to provide a smoother driving experience and increase the longevity of the road; reconstruct sidewalks and curb ramps to meet ADA standards; improve mobility and safety for bicyclists; reconstruct and restripe several intersections to improve safety and traffic flow.” The word “roundabout” did not appear.
To anyone following the project — as I was — this sounds like business as usual: resurface the street, perhaps with some minor changes. MnDOT does mention reconstructing intersections “to improve safety and traffic flow” — and in retrospect, that was probably a veiled reference to the roundabouts — but in road work, “reconstruct” often means rebuilding the road as it exists, not necessarily making a major change to its design. So, I thought, these are the basics we expect. Nothing to see here.
The only way people were going to learn from MnDOT about the roundabouts was if they had enough time and interest in this seemingly ho-hum project to attend the July 18 meeting, where MnDOT officials publicly unveiled those detailed plans for the first time to a crowd of dozens. Even now,MnDOT does not mention roundabouts anywhere on the project website — unless you happen to download a slideshow from the July 18 meeting and read through to page seven. It wasn’t until our story came out last week that there was any mass communication about that plan.
MnDOT boasted that, over seven weeks, its public input site had gotten 1,400 visits and over 80 comments. Wow! Surely, everyone who cares about “improvements on Highway 43” got a chance to learn about MnDOT’s plans and have their voice heard. Within 24 hours, our story, “MnDOT proposes Main St. roundabouts,” got 1,136 page views and, on Facebook, 110 comments. Not quite a week later, it’s at over 1,700 views and 176 comments. Now this could be just because our digital presence is so superior to MnDOT’s. How could it keep up with a red-hot influencer like the Winona Post? But I’d argue it’s about the message. Many more people were interested in the roundabout plans, but they didn’t know about them until they read our story. What would this process look like if a local newspaper doing independent reporting didn’t exist?
In MnDOT’s defense, it put out a new press release last night that properly highlights the roundabouts. A couple of Winonans actually suggested traffic circles this spring, so one could argue that the plans are responsive to public input. The agency has done a good job of earnestly answering our questions, and it is giving people opportunities to weigh in — if they know what’s under discussion. MnDOT stressed that these plans are still tentative, but if the agency is truly trying to assess public support for the idea, as it says it is, making an earnest effort to tell people about it is key.
There’s a big difference between a government treating public outreach as a box to be checked, preferably as painlessly as possible, and one that truly wants to hear out the entire community. Tell people what you’re planning early on. Check in with the community often along the way. View critical feedback and controversy, not as an obstacle to be avoided at all costs, but a necessary part of developing the best plan possible. You can’t make everyone happy, but this is how you build trust.
MnDOT just extended the deadline for submitting feedback until August 18. Visit talk.dot.state.mn.us/hwy-43-winona to share your comments.
