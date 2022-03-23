From: Jonelle Moore
Last Saturday night I attended the Winona Symphony Orchestra concert at Wesley Methodist Church. I expected it to be a lovely concert, but it was so much more — it was stunningly fantastic!
The concert started with a delightfully upbeat number by Amy Beach titled “Mal Masque.”
Next was a Chopin concerto performed by solo pianist Deanne Mohr — and that is when the magic started to happen! Deanne performed flawlessly and with beautiful technique and emotion. She was magnificent and so was the accompaniment by the orchestra. Full of passion, nuance, expression and excitement, the orchestra was so in synch with the soloist, it was hard to even believe!
After intermission, conductor Eric Rohde, who was totally amazing in conducting expertise and style, made a change to the planned order of the concert. He gave a brief, but touching, story of how concerts in a bombed-out museum in England in 1939 fed a hunger for peaceful release from the terror of war. After relating how it applied to today’s tragic situation in the world, he asked Deanne to play a song that could bring that peace to the audience. She then played a solo Bach number that was emotional, profound and inspiring, followed by a short time of absolute silence by all in attendance. There were many tears in the sanctuary as the entire audience realized what a treasure this moment was.
The last section of the concert was Mozart’s “Symphony No. 40 in G Minor.” It was a work of art from beginning to end — truly an experience that will be remembered always by those in the audience and performers alike. It was one of the most beautiful and moving concerts I and many others have ever attended. Thank you Eric Rohde, Deanne Mohr and the entire symphony of musicians! This is a treasure for the Winona community. We are so fortunate to have this musical gift! Thank you for making the world seem all right for a couple hours to all who heard this incredible performance.
