By Fran Edstrom, columnist
The mainstream media trumpeted, without blushing, that President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program — $10,000 in relief for those making less than $125,000 — will help the Democrats in the midterm elections.
That amount of money in relief should have been calculated in the states, and based on cost of living and an individual’s circumstances. As it is structured, it is not a fair distribution of the funds.
Speaking of not fair, how is it fair to bail out people who don’t pay back loans when there are plenty of people with similar debt loads who have paid the money back, perhaps at great self-deprivation and with a lot of self-discipline? It isn’t. The assumption that anyone who pays off their bills is rich is laughable.
However, I must say that I am opposed to this federal giveaway, period, for an entirely different reason. There are many people in this country who are probably not able to be swayed with a federal giveaway, but who are in dire need of help from that government.
For reasons that are hard for us to know, state and federal funding are drying up for many local nonprofits. This newspaper ran a story about one organization that serves developmentally disabled people in group living arrangements that was forced to close several of its houses, leaving these vulnerable children and adults in sometimes very bad situations.
I attended a tour recently of a facility in Winona where another nonprofit serves children in crisis. These children could be victims of abuse, sexual or otherwise. They could be caught in the middle of a contentious divorce, or a dangerous custody situation. They could have been witness to any manner of violence that left them traumatized. This organization, too, is facing reduced federal and state support.
These people, children and adults alike, did not make a choice to take on their disabilities or traumas. They did not willingly sign up for these burdens.
Some college students made very bad decisions, with the encouragement of their institution of higher learning and the federal government. Colleges, suffering from the graduations of the last baby boomers, found themselves begging for students to fill the empty seats, so that they could continue to operate the way they did for 20 fat years.
Instead of colleges driving the school bus, all of a sudden, students were. Colleges went crazy building things kids would like. Dorm rooms were no longer smelly places where kids had to share rooms or sleep in bunk beds, with the bathroom down the hall. They began offering incredible amenities in order to compete. And, in order to afford these things, they had to raise prices — a lot.
So, in order to pay these higher prices, families found that they may need to borrow money. The federal government was happy to comply. Some students didn’t research the job opportunities in a particular major, or a college’s track record in graduating job-ready students. They thought that a college education would automatically mean a job paying, apparently, more than $125,000 a year. However, we all know that isn’t true.
Usually, a bank will assess a borrower’s ability to repay a loan. The federal bank didn’t do that. Hence, now the president wants to give away billions for the government to pay itself back, with tax donations from the rest of us. Logical? Sensible? Fair? No. A ploy to buy votes? Gee, could be.
