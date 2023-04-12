From: Bob Quinlan
Winona
This letter is in response to Dale Hadler’s letter on March 15 on the paid family and medical leave. Of course, it would help families and maybe small businesses, but at what cost? No, everyone does not pay a little bit.
Right now, they are proposing a .7% payroll tax on the employer and startup cost of $1.7 billion of everyone’s tax money that the state has overcollected in their $17.5 billion surplus. Plus, they are proposing up to 24 weeks of paid leave at 90% of your earnings. For a small business with a limited number of employees, he would have to hire and train someone else for the 24 weeks, while holding open that person’s job.
Small employers are not competing with the large ones on paid medical leave. There are plenty of resources from the private sector to help if a small business is looking for that.
So, no, I do not believe that many of us will have to take medical leave at some point in our working lives. The ones that have done so seem to have found a way. We do not need another mandate at everyone’s expense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.