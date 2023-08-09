From: Fran Edstrom
Winona
If I were a member of the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) DEI committee, I would abandon my demands for diversity, inclusion, and equity, and instead demand that the schools immediately address WAPS’ appalling test results from all kids, no matter color or learning ability.
If I were on the WAPS School Board, I would abandon my constantly changing plans for remaining school buildings and demand that the schools dig into test data and find out how to undo the damage that the students suffered during the pandemic school closures.
If I were the superintendent of WAPS, I would tell the state education department to stuff their meddling with our methods of disciplining students and instead work on making sure that when students graduate they are ready to hold a job, go to college, or join the armed services. Teachers should be given back the tools to effectively manage a classroom. Students who don’t put in the work should be disciplined. The state, along with the national teachers union, is largely responsible for the extended school closures, after all, and their response has been more mandates from above, and less power to local schools.
If I were a teacher in the WAPS system, I would find it disgraceful that it took so long to figure out that the “old” system of teaching reading didn’t work, and make sure that the new system has more oversight, so that a generation of kids doesn’t move on from kindergarten through senior year without knowing how to read at grade level.
A recent article in the Wall Street Journal (“‘How Do I Do That?’ The New Hires of 2023 Are Unprepared for Work” Aug. 2, 2023) should send shivers up the spines of teachers, parents, and administrators in every school in the nation. Parents should be livid. According to the article, high school and college graduates entering the job market are dismally unprepared. That extends to students applying for college and university programs preparing for professional service jobs like nursing. The Army has had to create a new testing boot camp so that recruits can pass the entrance exam required for gaining admission to the military.
In addition to not having basic academic skills in math and language, prospective employers complained about attitudes and motivation. One employer was quoted as saying, “If they’re not told what to do, if someone isn’t managing every second and keeping them busy, their inclination is not to self identify what they can do — it’s to do nothing.” Parents who were struggling themselves during the pandemic to work from home and have their kids there, too, may have had to relax their standards, leaving students to skip studying in favor of fiddling with their phones.
Solving the pandemic lag may mean doing things that kids and parents find distasteful, such as holding kids back from promotion to the next grade. Parents will have to double down on making sure kids get to school and do their homework. Kids will have to put down their phones and get back to work.
When schools stick to teaching basics (yes, the three Rs!) instead of constantly responding to demands for a new brand of social engineering, test scores will climb, and our children will be ready for life after graduation.
Another benefit of all this hard work by teachers, students, and parents will be that diversity, inclusion, and equity, as well as test scores, will depend on the amount of work put in by each individual. All students will be prepared.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.