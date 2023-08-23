From: Steve Bibby
Winona
Despite criticism from some about how the state surplus has been spent, DFL State Representative Gene Pelowski announced that on August 1 that $919,894 has been delivered to Winona nursing homes, as they began to benefit from the state’s $173 million in new funding. Pelowski proudly supported this bipartisan agreement to deliver record funding to stabilize a sector of the economy that is facing financial hardship.
The local funding was disbursed as follows:
- $255,086 to Sauer Health Care
- $333,408 to Lake Winona Manor
- $331,400 to Saint Anne Extended Health Care
The same amount will be delivered to these facilities again on Aug. 1, 2024.
