From: Steve Bibby

Winona

 

Despite criticism from some about how the state surplus has been spent, DFL State Representative Gene Pelowski announced that on August 1 that $919,894 has been delivered to Winona nursing homes, as they began to benefit from the state’s $173 million in new funding. Pelowski proudly supported this bipartisan agreement to deliver record funding to stabilize a sector of the economy that is facing financial hardship. 

The local funding was disbursed as follows:

  • $255,086 to Sauer Health Care
  • $333,408 to Lake Winona Manor
  • $331,400 to Saint Anne Extended Health Care

The same amount will be delivered to these facilities again on Aug. 1, 2024.