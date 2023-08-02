From: Patrick Clipsham
Winona
In this last legislative session, Representative Gene Pelowski sponsored a truly landmark bill that both adequately funds public higher education and makes it more accessible to everyone. This bill allocates $650 million of new money to higher education in Minnesota. Our public universities and colleges have been in dire need of this increase in funding.
It is true that enrollment at a number of state universities has declined in recent years. Due to an overreliance on tuition dollars (which Chair Pelowski rightly refers to as a tax on the students) instead of adequate funding from the state, the actual enrollment declines cause more financial harm to Minnesota’s campuses than they should.
A 10% decline in enrollment would cost a state school millions of dollars, which means even more cuts to faculty, student services, and the equipment that is needed to train future generations of Minnesota’s skilled workers. But this same enrollment decline does not straightforwardly decrease the number of classes that need to be offered. Nor does it eliminate the need for the university to purchase new, cutting-edge equipment. A 10% decline in the student body means that a 20-person class becomes an 18-person class. It means that one or two fewer students will use a piece of equipment that is essential to all other students' training as chemists, nurses, or engineers. In other words, a small decline in enrolled students does not eliminate a university’s need for funding. Universities still require faculty to teach students, staff to provide support services, and adequate equipment, even when they are faced with a smaller incoming class.
Chair Pelowski understands this reality. He sees that the only way to ensure that Minnesota will continue to have enough health care providers, teachers, engineers, law enforcement officers, and countless other skilled employees is for the state to adequately fund public higher education.
Furthermore, Representative Pelowski’s higher education bill will ensure that more Minnesotans will have the opportunity to develop the skills that our workforce so sorely needs. By fully funding a tuition freeze, Pelowski’s higher education bill stops the trend of pushing the increased costs associated with inflation onto the younger generation of Minnesotans. And the Northstar Promise – a program that fully funds tuition for anyone with an adjusted household income of $80,000 – will create opportunities for countless students who previously could not have afforded to get technical training or an advanced degree.
It is clear that no one but Representative Pelowski would have had the knowledge, experience, and know-how to craft this historic bill. It is an important step towards ensuring that all areas of industry in Minnesota will thrive well into the future. Thank you, Representative Pelowski!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.