From: Keith Ottomoeller
Winona
I saw in your recent editorials a wonderful suggestion. The suggestion was to print volunteer opportunities offered within the community in the Post. I think this is a wonderful idea. I feel that an organization to recruit volunteers to do visitations at long-term care facilities here in town would be so beneficial to those who are isolated and feel so forgotten. I also believe that this county that has seen such big budget projects should look into providing more facilities for assisted living and nursing care homes.
