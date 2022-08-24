It’s campaign season again, and a great way to engage fellow voters is by sending letters to the editor to winpost@winonapost.com. To ensure everyone gets a fair chance at being heard, the Post has special rules for election-related letters to the editor.
- All letters are published at the Winona Post’s discretion and as space allows.
- Letters must be from local residents of the Winona Post’s coverage area.
- Letters must be signed with the author’s real name.
- Letters must consist of original writing. Duplicate letters or form letters are not accepted.
- Letters will not be accepted from candidates or campaign officials, except when directly replying to a criticism raised by another writer against the candidate, and then it will be restricted to that single issue. Winona Post advertising is suggested as the proper format for candidates to use in their campaigns.
- Political letters to the editor that are deemed by Post editorial staff to be an endorsement of a candidate have special word limits. Endorsement letters received before October 15 are restricted to no more than 200 words. Endorsement letters received after October 15 are restricted to no more than 50 words.
- All other letters must be under 500 words.
- Letters criticizing specific candidates must be received before October 15.
- The Winona Post conducts basic fact checks on all letters to the editor. The editor may contact you to confirm factual information in your letter. The Post won’t publish letters with known inaccuracies.
- The Winona Post won’t publish letters we deem to be hateful.
- The Winona Post won’t publish libelous letters.
