From: Richard Tolzman
Galesville
I cannot recall ever seeing a front page of the Post that didn't have at least one acronym. Last week's was a doozy with three in the headline. This does save ink, but for one unfamiliar with local acronyms, reading the paper could be the daily puzzle. Perhaps a guide could be provided somewhere on the front page. And if the paper wants to excel at this, I suggest acronymizing the name to “WinPo.” That headline could be rewritten: “WAPS cmts 2 HVAC w/t fndg TBD.” So, IMHO, I 2 can do it, LOL!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.