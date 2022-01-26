by Frances Edstrom, columnist
An article in last week’s Post caught my eye. The city has hired a consulting firm to, among other things, determine if the COVID-19 relief money could be used for HVAC for the Masonic building. The new music hall that is being built by Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter on the old Winona Middle School auditorium site would complement the Masonic, the Laird Norton building, and the library, and finally create the “arts corridor” that has long been imagined for those blocks.
The fate of the Masonic is a city problem that has been hanging around for far too long. Pretty soon people will be saying, “I hope they figure that out before I die …”
The fact is this: the city owns the building, and if nothing is done with it to make it usable, it will hang on and molder like the Middle School auditorium, and finally have to be demolished, at an astronomical cost to the city.
Another fact: the spaces in the Masonic could solve a real need in the community. We applaud the fact that Winona has so many arts and music festivals and events, but they scramble to find places to mount performances. There are several large and small theater spaces in Winona, but they are privately owned by educational facilities, and therefore not always (if ever) available to those wanting to bring local amateur music, or especially theater, to the public. Finding space is even difficult for professional organizations, and the universities and schools can’t be faulted for the dearth of space for outside interests. Their first priority is and should be their students.
In Margaret Shaw Johnson’s letter today, she mentions the many past and potential uses for the Masonic. Among them, “It is an ideal place for poetry and literary readings and for small gallery showings of local visual arts.” She goes on to say it could be a wonderful place for, “meetings, classes, workshops, fund raising events, weddings, and family gatherings.”
She adds, “And there is an exciting opportunity for the Masonic to serve as a small business incubator for the creative economy, including for the culinary arts.” There is a kitchen space in the building that could be converted to a commercial kitchen to be used for myriad purposes. Shaw Johnson claims there are federal grants available for just such a project.
I am not a proponent of government spending on projects that could be completed with private funds, but the Masonic has not attracted the philanthropic attention and money that other projects have, for various reasons. “The city has already invested a few million in the theater, but without air conditioning, it’s deemed unusable during the summer,” according to the article in the Post.
So, I feel that since the city bought the Masonic from the Masons lo, those many years ago, and now owns the building, whether we think that was a good idea or not, it is incumbent upon the city to complete the renovation project so that the space is available to the public.
I am hoping the COVID funds will be able to be used for the project and urge the City Council to vote to go ahead and finish the Masonic project.
