By Fran Edstrom, columnist
The trouble with drafting legislation is that, as Sir Isaac Newton pointed out, for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.
In politics, the reaction is often too late, and the people find themselves saddled with laws that are onerous and nearly impossible to reverse.
Not so recently-proposed laws in both the Minnesota House and Senate concerning health care. Hospital systems as large as Mayo and as small as Winona Health were recently featured in a May 8, 2023, article by Jeremy Olson in the Star Tribune as registering opposition to the legislation as written.
One bill, championed by the Minnesota Nurses Association, would establish committees at hospitals, with a membership of 35% nurses, that would establish staffing levels at the hospital. The union touts it as meant to “protect patient care and reduce nurses’ workloads.” Hospitals worry that they would have to turn away patients and close departments if they don’t have enough nurses to meet the committee’s requirements.
Another bill, which would seem designed to penalize hospitals for accommodating the first bill, would “set spending growth levels for Minnesota hospitals and hold them accountable if they exceed those levels.” The Star Tribune paraphrased Winona Health CEO Rachelle Schultz: “one reform could force her hospital to meet staffing requirements by hiring expensive temporary help while another could penalize it for spending more than expected to provide health care.”
And yet a third aspect of these reform bills is to expand MinnesotaCare to all, no matter income level, thereby enticing people into a system that does not reimburse hospitals at 100% of their costs.
These bills seem to partially be reactions to the recent COVID pandemic, when hospital spending was elevated, and nursing shortages were common.
The bills come at a time when Baby Boomers, after the Millennials the largest generation in the U.S., are coming to an age and physical condition that will be a challenge for most hospitals’ capacities. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that more than 275,000 additional nurses are needed from 2020 to 2030. This at a time when nurses stressed by the pandemic are quitting the profession. Nearly 900,000 nurses are projected to leave by 2027.
Not even taking into account the fact that Mayo has said it will take a planned billion-dollar expansion elsewhere should these bills become law, this does not seem the time for legislators to be manipulating Minnesota health care.
