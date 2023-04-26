By Fran Edstrom, columnist
Sometimes $17 billion just isn’t enough. Such is the case with Minnesota state government, which is currently wrangling over how to spend the surplus it took in last year in taxes. A mental picture pops up of Scrooge McDuck in his vault, wallowing in piles of bills, throwing them around gleefully.
Every Minnesotan seems to agree that the state’s roads and bridges need attention. At least that’s what we hear. Both the governor and the legislature have proposed some money for fixing up the roads in their budgets. In addition to fixing bridges and highways, however, the multimodal transit bills also include such things as railroad crossings, buses, and electric car charging stations. No matter that bus and light rail ridership is continually less than hoped, more money will be spent on them. The electric vehicle charging stations apparently fall under the subhead, “If you build it, they will come.” At this time, there are less than 25,000 electric vehicles in Minnesota, out of a total 5.7 million registered autos. State government doesn’t build gas stations, and in fact is working to get rid of them. So why charging stations when the roads are a mess and we are constantly reminded by our legislators about the collapse of the 35W bridge?
The proposed budgets will not cover the work needed to be done to upgrade roads and bridges in the state, so they’ve decided to raise taxes, in all sorts of creative ways.
One proposal that passed in the House would tack on a 75-cent tax on deliveries to your home. Pizza, local retail stores, Amazon, anything coming from FedEx or UPS, if it’s taxable, add on 75 cents each time you get a delivery to your door. That proposal is not included in the Senate bill.
All three budget proposals, however, include a hefty tax increase on vehicle sales, registrations, and driver’s licenses.
According to President Biden and Governor Walz, the economy is thriving, so we can afford to pay more in taxes. However, if the economy were to falter, and go into a recession, we will still be saddled with the tax increases enacted this year.
The next time we find ourselves in the voting booth, it might be in our self-interest to remember who on the ballot votes in these tax increases, and vote that candidate out of office.
