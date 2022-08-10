by Frances Edstrom, columnist
I received a phone call the other day from two neighbors who reminded me of an issue I had been wanting to address in the newspaper. Warning: The subject is the roundabout that is nearly complete and perhaps the other three roundabouts currently under construction.
Many of us who must use the Highway 43/61 interchange daily have for years been using the quasi-roundabout on Pleasant Valley Road., also known as County Road 17, where it intersects with Homer Road, County Road 15. It’s the road to Witoka, to Bridges Golf Course, and Signatures Restaurant. For us on the other side, it goes to Winona, La Crosse, Rochester, and points beyond.
When the interchange was first installed, the center island and the splitter islands were nicely landscaped, and it almost made you feel proud that they had taken out a stand of very nice fruit trees to build the roundabout.
Over time, however, the county stopped caring for the landscaping, and it is now a complete mass of weeds, and looks, well, seedy.
My neighbors called the county to inquire as to why the roundabout was in such a state. According to them, the man at the county said that when the roundabout was built, the county budget included money to pay for the maintenance of the landscaping, but now there is no money in the budget for such care.
My neighbors rightly complained that the result was an eyesore where once was an attractive garden. The gentleman from the county, according to my neighbors, replied, “Well, why don’t you get a bunch of your old lady friends together to take care of it, then?”
My neighbors didn’t tell me what they said in reply. However, they did suggest to me that the care of the landscaping could be accomplished using laborers that the county has readily at hand — in the county jail. A nice new jail is being built, with all sorts of great amenities, and wouldn’t it be nice if the county could also offer outdoor supervised recreational exercise? Cooping prisoners up day after day seems rather inhumane when they could be enjoying a day in the sun, smelling the roses and cutting out invasive species. If there isn’t money in the budget for traffic safety vests and ankle bracelets, I bet I know some little old ladies who could organize a bake sale.
This brings us to the subject of the roundabouts at Highway 43/61 and along Mankato Avenue. Our question is this: Is decorative landscaping planned, and if so, who is going to care for it? The city of Winona has agreed to do it. Will the care of the landscaping remain in the city budget?
Or will a call go out from the mayor’s office to all the little old ladies in the area to get out their gardening gloves and kneeling pads, their trowels and their secateurs, hoes and rakes, and get down there and take care of those blasted island gardens, darn it?
