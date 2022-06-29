by Frances Edstrom, columnist
Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” will open on Friday, July 1, in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center on the campus of Winona State University. The opening is delayed this year, the first indoor performance since taking a “break,” due to … you guessed it, a COVID outbreak. Company members now must test for COVID three times a week, keeping their fingers and toes crossed that there won’t be another delay.
“Twelfth Night,” or “What You Will,” is named so because it was written as an entertainment for the court of Elizabeth I for the twelfth night celebration, as in the song, “Twelve Days of Christmas,” marking the end of the Christmas season.
It’s a very funny play, and there was plenty of laughter in the theater when I saw it in its preview production. It is full of ridiculous characters in ridiculous situations, but manages to resolve itself in a very traditional way … maybe.
The story begins with a shipwreck, a handy way to deliver strangers to town back in the 1600s. On the ship were Viola and her twin brother, Sebastian. We see the captain of the ship delivering Viola from the raging seas, and she is mourning the loss of her twin. The captain says he thought he saw Sebastian floating on the mast, delivering some hope to Viola that her brother may still be alive.
Viola, played by Alex Campbell, decides that she must disguise herself as a man if she is to obtain a position in the household of the Duke Orsino. She gets the job. Meanwhile, we are introduced to the household of a local wealthy woman, Olivia, played by Tarah Flanagan. Duke Orsino pines after Olivia, but she won’t give him the time of day. She is a rather formal person, and may take issue with the Duke’s pink suit and white shoes.
Olivia’s uncle, Sir Toby Belch, played by Lloyd Mulvey, is a drunken hedonist, and lives in her household, as does his friend and witless benefactor Sir Andrew Aguecheek, played by Mark Mazzarella, who also pines after Olivia, but doesn’t stand a chance, either.
Also in the household are Maria — stylishly played by Vanessa Morocco — Olivia’s maid, who is sweet on Sir Toby; Malvolia, Olivia’s steward, a disagreeably pompous woman who disapproves of Sir Toby and Sir Andrew, and pretty much everyone else; Feste, her jester, or fool, played by Brittany Proia. Feste also sings and plays the mandolin, wandering through the play like a strolling minstrel.
Much of the action is Orsino sending his new servant, “Cesario,” who is really Viola in disguise, to declare his love to Olivia. Well, we know what happens when a man sends another man to make his case for him. Flanagan’s Olivia falls head over heals for the handsome Cesario, putting Cesario/Viola in a troubling position: how to reject Olivia’s advances without revealing herself or causing a fuss and getting fired by the Duke. Complicating matters is the fact that Cesario is finding that she is falling in love with the Duke.
That is all amusing, but the comedy gets really outrageous when Sirs Toby and Andrew, with Maria and Feste, trick Malvolia into thinking that she has received a letter from Olivia declaring her love. The letter outlines what Malvolia must do to show Olivia that her love is reciprocated. She must dress in yellow stockings, sport crossed garters, and smile all the time. Maria, who has written the note in a fair approximation of Olivia’s hand, reveals to her fellow miscreants that these are both things that Olivia detests, and smiling doesn’t come naturally to the steward.
Malvolia, played by Leah Gabriel, produces belly laughs from the audience in a boffo, or should I say boffa, performance. Olivia sends her to solitary confinement, thinking she is mad.
Sir Toby thinks that Andrew should challenge Cesario to a sword fight, and there is much laughter as neither of the combatants can handle a sword or wants to fight.
Finally, Sebastian shows up in town, and naturally everyone thinks he is Cesario. Olivia grabs him and proposes, and having nothing better to do than marry a rich, beautiful woman, he agrees. They are married tout de suite. Apparently it didn’t occur to Olivia that it is not usual for a man to grow a well-trimmed beard in a couple of hours.
Soon, Duke Orsino finds out Olivia is married, and banishes Olivia and Cesario. Cesario/Viola declares her love for Orsino, Sebastian shows up and he and Viola have a happy reunion, and the Duke decides to marry Cesario, to whom he has been attracted. Olivia is back with the correct twin. Sir Toby and Maria have tied the knot, as well.
The reason the play isn’t called “All’s Well That Ends Well” is that Sir Andrew and Malvolia are still unmarried and quite unhappy, and Feste, still strolling alone.
The GRSF production had many high points. The play was a little uneven in the actors’ delivery, though. Some of the actors newer to GRSF don’t exhibit quite the ability to enunciate and project as we’ve come to expect. I hope it’s not because they have become used to having a mic. Or perhaps that comes with maturity. Flanagan and Gabriel continue to sparkle and enliven the stage with their nuanced performances. Benjamin Boucvalt was expansive as the Duke, but even though his words indicated his fondness for Cesario, we felt he could have shown it a bit more.
The set was attractive and worked well, but set pieces moved very noisily on casters, and a few pieces were a little tippy. Costuming was wonderful, vivid and evocative, with the exception of Feste. Cesario/Viola and Sebastian were dressed as what looked to me like ‘70s disco dancers, apparently the only things they saved from the shipwreck. The music enhanced the theme delightfully.
Any nits I have to pick have presumably been addressed before the show opens. I saw a preview, and “Twelfth Night” opens Friday, July 1, at 7 p.m. and is followed by an ice cream social, where playgoers can discuss their take on the play. It’s nice to see the festival once more indoors.
