From: Matt Werden
Winona
Congress has just passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill. The bill listed $410 million for border security in Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, and Oman while expressly prohibiting the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol operations budget from “hiring any new permanent federal employees, or to enhance or maintain border security technology.” I urge you to contact our two United States Senators Amy Klobuchar (202-224-3244) and Senator Tina Smith (202-224-5641). Ask them why we are using $410 million of taxpayer money to protect borders in other countries, but we are not willing to protect our own borders.
Editor’s note: On page 735 of the spending bill, $1.6 billion is subject to the restrictions mentioned above. On page 680, another $15.6 billion is allocated to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
