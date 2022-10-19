From: Roger Reitmaier
I’ve been a conservative my entire adult life. I would have only voted for one liberal as president; that’s JFK. (I would submit that John F. Kennedy would not recognize his Democratic party of today.) I say “would have,” since I was just 16 when he was elected in 1960.
Why have I never swayed from voting for conservatives? Here are the principles that I stand for, which happen to be in line with the conservative philosophy.
1. I am pro-life from womb to tomb.
2. I believe in decentralized government. (Our bloated federal bureaucracy is out of control and a huge burden to us taxpayers.)
3. I believe in a strong military to defend our way of life and a strong protection (police) force to maintain peace and tranquility.
4. I believe that we should provide for the vulnerable to give “a hand up,” but always with the goal of self-sufficiency, if possible.
5. I believe in “equality” not “equity.” (Equality means equality of opportunity. Equity means equality of outcome.) In order to adhere to the latter, by definition, one must believe that “the end justifies the means,” a concept that’s inherently evil.
6. I believe in free market enterprise, which is a core reason for America’s success. Our wonderful standard of living is a key reason why people from all over the world long to come here. Many risk life and limb to do so. (Socialism has never worked in the history of mankind.)
There are times when I don’t necessarily like the personality of a certain conservative candidate. As long as that person has integrity, I vote for them in spite of their personality, since I know that they will uphold the values I hold dear. It’s not a personality contest for me.
Yes, I am proud to be a conservative.
