From: Richie Swanson
Winona
I look forward to the upcoming panel on Wenonah stories at Winona State. Those interested can read “Injun Joe and Princess Wenonah,” a short fiction originally published in “Thirty First Bird Review,” now posted at RichieSwanson.com, the River Fictions page. The story releases Injun Joe from Twain’s cave in “Tom Sawyer” and frees Wenonah from her suicidal leap in “Life on the Mississippi” and from Longfelllow’s “Song of Hiawatha.”
A newspaper column inspired partly by the removal of the “End of the Trail” statue from Winona State’s courtyard is at the Columns page of RichieSwanson.com, republished from the La Crosse Independent. “Indigenous Writers Illuminate History with Pride and Resilience” reimagines the “End of the Trail.” Rather than a hangdog Indian slumped in defeat on a state campus, I envision sculptures of contemporary indigenous writers from Minnesota universities with heads held super-high with extraordinary accomplishments (Linda LeGarde Grover, retired from University of Minnesota-Duluth; Gwen Westerman, Mankato State; Anton Treuer, Bemidji State).
My River Fictions page also features “Indian Pictures,” originally published at “HEArt Online: Human Equity through Art,” inspired by Seth Eastman’s paintings, his Dakota wife Stands Sacred, and Doctor Charles Eastman at Wounded Knee. “Like Grasshoppers in the Sky,” “My Fancy and Fuss,” “The One Above the Bottoms” also depict Native/white history at my River Fictions page. My newest upper Mississippi fiction, “Owl’s Myth,” is forthcoming this month from “Weber: the Contemporary West”: weber.edu/weberjournal.
But it’s the cropped image from Daniel Shaw Buisson’s painting “The Orphan Half Breed Boy” on my Novels page that gives me perspective on the Wenonah statue at Windom Park. Buisson’s great-grandmother was Ha-az-ho-ta-win, a full-blooded Mdewakanton. Buisson was born in Wabasha in 1880 and left an unknown body of work to his sister at his death in 1958, mostly portraits. Look at the expression on “The Orphan Half Breed Boy.” It renders the pathos and unrest of those marginalized by racism, the truth of colonialism’s disregard for Natives, and a crucial inner passion for survival. The park’s statue lacks these qualities.
