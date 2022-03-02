From: Paul Schollmeier
Winona
The city of Winona should have a public comment period before council meetings. A phone call directly to a council member does not equate to the ability to address the council as a whole directly, face to face. Citizens want to know that their comments and concerns are heard by the entire council, as well as the public. Council members who say they received “hundreds of calls” is not at all believable. Hundreds, if not thousands, of communities and official entities in Minnesota allow for public comment. It is time Winona joins this club.
