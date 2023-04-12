By Patrick P. Marek, publisher
Democrats entered the 2023 legislative session with absolute power. They had control of both branches of the legislature, the Governor’s office, and a massive $18 billion surplus. It would seem to be a perfect time to keep their campaign promises, right a fundamental wrong, and take care of our senior citizens by eliminating the tax on Social Security benefits. However, despite spending our money like it is burning a hole in their pockets, when it comes to social security reform, our senior citizens didn’t make the cut on the Democrat’s legislative agenda.
Meanwhile a long overdue bill proposed by Senator Jeremy Miller to fully eliminate the state income tax paid on Social Security benefits in Minnesota is
languishing in the legislature. This bill passed the Senate last year with strong bipartisan support. This session a similar bill has been blocked by Democrats in several floor votes, failing 32-34. That means that Senate Democrats voted unanimously to torpedo this much-needed relief for Minnesota seniors who have been buffeted by inflation and corrections in the stock market. This happened despite the fact that four Senate Democrats promised on the campaign trail that their number one priority was to remove the Social Security tax. It’s obvious that Minnesota’s DFL legislators have been given their marching orders: Vote against Social Security tax relief, even if that makes them abandon and forsake the promises they made to get elected.
Minnesota is one of only 11 states that still tax Social Security benefits. Walz and the Democrat majority seem very reluctant to give up the $600 million this tax brings into government coffers every year, so Social Security tax relief is buried on the back burner, even though the state has a huge surplus. Walz and other DFL leaders claim that their sticking point is giving tax relief to wealthy seniors, reverting to their old class-envy playbook, but their inaction is placing all seniors at financial risk.
Here’s the bottom line. Just because someone has a lot of money doesn’t give you license to steal it. Minnesota’s Social Security tax is a double tax. All of the money in Social Security benefits has already been taxed once. Taxing it again is just governmental authorized theft. The tax hits seniors on the margins who are having trouble making ends meet, and it also gives wealthy seniors less money to leave to their heirs or to give to charitable causes. Most important, it’s their money. Let them keep it. It’s ironic that liberal Democrats have always given lip service to being a champion for Social Security, calling it the “third rail” and accusing Republicans of forcing seniors to eat dog food to keep from starving every time the GOP came up with a proposal to make positive changes to the program to help keep it sustainable. Now, even though they hold all the cards in the capitol, Democrats have chosen to ignore the needs of Minnesota’s senior citizens. The optics of this are terrible, but it doesn’t have to be that way. With an $18 billion surplus, it’s an ideal time for our legislators to come together, do the right thing, and permanently remove the tax on Social Security benefits for all seniors. Will the DFL majority let that happen? Let’s hope they vote their conscience and keep their word … no matter what Governor Walz tells them to do. It’s time to put our senior citizens first for a change. Don’t let them down.
