From: Tony Piscitiello
Winona
This letter is in response to Gerald Langowski.
Dear Jerry, the sky has not fallen, nor is it falling, on Saint Mary’s University. Saint Mary’s, like most institutions of higher learning, and for-profit businesses, as well, have periods of adjustment, stress, re-founding, temporary decline, and other issues that often are the results of external market forces. Throughout its history, Saint Mary’s weathered many storms and came out of the squall in better shape. Some examples:
Shortly after its founding in 1912 as an academy for men studying to be priests, Saint Mary’s College (SMC) added lay students to its enrollment. In 1918, two external issues darkened the horizon: the Spanish Flu and World War I. Both caused financial stress and declining enrollment for the college. When things appeared bright again, in 1929, Black Friday and the Great Depression occurred. Finances, including debt service and enrollment, became negative factors. In 1933 the Winona Diocese decided to “get out of the college business” (after all what was really wanted was a seminary), and opted to sell SMC to the Lasallian Christian Brothers, whose college in St. Louis, Mo., was destroyed by fire. The Brothers, under the leadership of President Brother Leopold Julian Dodd, retired the debt and increased enrollment. The order had significant Lasallian high schools in Chicago, St. Louis, and the Twin Cities from which to attract students.
Another dark cloud appeared on the horizon in 1941, Pearl Harbor and World War II.
Young men were conscripted or enlisted in the armed services to help beat back Hitler, Mussolini, and Hirohito. This caused major enrollment issues at SMC. Providence and ingenuity took over when Saint Mary’s was awarded a contract with the U.S. Navy to train officers in the Navy’s V-12 program. This temporary fix carried Saint Mary’s through the war years until the GI Bill helped boost enrollment again. This led to a period of prosperity with enrollment growth until the Vietnam War. Reduction in college attendance overall resulted in another enrollment decline in the late 1960s. In the fall of 1969, the administration elected to become co-ed. Again enrollment expanded. In the mid-70s as the spike in Baby Boomers ended, and high school graduates were fewer and fewer each year for more than a decade. Inflation, then recession, again reared their heads in the late 70s and early 80s. At that time President Brother Louis DeThomasis started the School of Graduate and Professional Programs. This was a boon for Saint Mary’s.
Indeed, Jerry, in the mid-90s the administration proposed to the faculty and staff that SMC rename itself Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. This was how we were constructed and how we were operating with four undergraduate colleges in Winona and an expanding School of Graduate and Professional Programs. Dr. Marilyn Frost, dean of SGPP, and I, then vice president for admission, presented our proposal to the assembly. I presume you were in attendance. The vote was almost unanimous to become a university. The elements for the decision had nothing to do with having majors in actuarial science, English, history, languages, theology, et. al. It had to do about the overall excellent portfolio of SMU.
I, among many, believe this downturn in enrollment and finances is temporary, with a better era ahead.
