From: Bruno Borsari
Chris Meyer worked hard in support of residents' needs in Winona County. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she followed public health protocols for controlling the spreading of the deadly infection, rather than relying on extravagant theories, proposed by some incompetent leaders. Scientific evidence is vital in decision-making, and I cherish this strategy (especially from leaders in government), because only through an evidence-based approach problems may be resolved.
Chris operates within this framework, and she is rigorous, transparent in fulfilling her responsibilities as a commissioner. She is always available to hear her constituents' opinions, and she listens and responds to dissenting thoughts with grace and humility. Her dedication to community is unmatched, and I think that Chris is fit for the job.
Quality of life for all stands high in her goals hierarchy, yet she understands that this is unattainable without effective approaches in conserving natural resources. Meyer understands the needs of maintaining thriving economies; however, she recognizes that these should be highly regulated due to the fragility of the territory we inhabit here in Winona County.
For these reasons Chris Meyer is deserving to be re-elected in November to continue serving on the County Board!
