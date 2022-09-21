From: Margaret Schild
Tell the same story over and over and people might believe it — even if it’s not true. That describes Ken Fritz’s Sept. 7 letter to the editor.
As Winona County administrator, Fritz was responsible for ending Family-Based Services (FBS), a program jointly run by the county and Winona Area Public Schools. Its services included early intervention aimed at preventing out-of-home placement for children in at-risk families. As WAPS’ Community Education director, I was responsible for the staffing and budgeting of FBS.
Fritz’s letter states that I “was asked to manage the program within the grant funding and when she declined, the county took the program in-house to save it.” That’s not accurate. I was never offered the opportunity to make program reductions. I recently verified this fact with a county employee who participated in the meeting at which county staff discussed the need to make funding reductions in their department. At no time in this meeting was I asked or was I told to make reductions to FBS’s budget. As a matter of fact, a year prior county staff members asked me to arrange additional hours for two staff to work with specific families.
Fritz also claims that the county saved “hundreds of thousands of dollars through his actions and is still saving.” What is his proof of that? If there was such a big saving, why is he so imprecise about the amount saved? A county official stated that six months after FBS was closed, calls to child-protection services had “skyrocketed.” The number of out-of-home placements in Winona County nearly doubled in the two years after FBS was cut. Much more important than the money is the loss of help to families, and the human impact of that loss.
Also in his letter, Fritz hides behind the complexity of programs’ different or combined funding streams. Fritz only refers to Parent Support Outreach Program (PSOP), but FSB also served families other than those funded by PSOP. Clients who did not fit under PSOP guidelines were funded through Family Preservation dollars or county levy dollars.
If, as Fritz alleges, the program was poorly managed, Fritz himself was at fault — he had ongoing access to every detail of the program’s operation.
The county got quarterly reports on every family served and the number of hours spent with families during that time frame. The county also had access to electronic reports with details about staff contact with families being served. This allowed county staff access to all FBS activities. Also, FSB staff could only serve families approved for the program by the county itself.
The bottom line is that Fritz’s account isn’t accurate.
