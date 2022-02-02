From: Hanna Potter
Goodview
Bravo! Finally someone said it. After months and months of vitriol and hate towards medical freedom and right to privacy being spewed on the internet, Chasity Serocki’s letter to the editor is a breath of fresh air. Thank you for writing it.
I just want to add another point. Our nation has been made to look in the mirror these last two years regarding racism and discrimination. Are the people who are calling the cops on those unwilling to divulge personal health information the same people who were saying ACAB in the summer of 2020? Why rely on the police force to discriminate now?
With BIPOC being historically discriminated against via medical experimentation — Tuskegee experiments as an example (and many other discriminatory practices) — why do we think it’s ok now to discriminate for medical choice? According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, based on stats from the CDC as of Jan. 12, the majority of people who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are white (56 percent), while 10 percent Black, 20 percent Hispanic, 7 percent Asian, 1 percent Native America, less than 1 percent Pacific Islander, and 6 percent reported other or multiple race. With these stats in mind, do we really think we should discriminate against those who choose to not vaccinate, when a large portion of the BIPOC community isn’t vaccinated? And why do they choose not to vaccinate? Sure, maybe lack of access/resources. But what about the people who do have access and still choose to not be vaccinated, because of historical trauma they have encountered?
If we are truly sincere in our willingness to learn from historical mistakes, why does it seem we are going down a similar road of discrimination once again?
Segregation based on medical choice isn’t something I thought we would encounter, but here we are.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.