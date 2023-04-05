From: Chelsi Wilbright, Winona County auditor-treasurer
I am writing in response to Linda Johnson’s letter titled, “Knowledge is power: Final revelations.” In her letter, Ms. Johnson seems to take issue with advertisements supporting my candidacy that were created and distributed by an outside organization without any direct input from me or my campaign. I did re-share one of these advertisements on my campaign Facebook page. The advertisement stated as follows:
“Nonpartisan elections are the foundation of our democracy. We need election administrators who will put professionalism over politics. Do your part to keep our elections fair & secure. Vote Chelsi Wilbright (Nahrgang) for County Auditor, Winona County.”
That is the message I supported. There are clearly no party ties in that message. This ad, prepared by ODP-MN, was going to run regardless of whether I supported it or not. Their political ties are not my own, and I am not affiliated with their organization. However, the abovementioned message that I re-shared is one that I obviously support.
Several people along the campaign trail asked what my party affiliation is. My response is and has always been that the elected office of the auditor-treasurer is a nonpartisan position. I take that role very seriously. In fact, I actually turned down several hundred dollars in campaign donations because I felt the donors were too one-sided and this is a nonpartisan race. Obviously, I vote. I research candidates, and I am entitled to vote for those I think are the best choice. That being said, my personal political opinions are not part of the job I was elected to do. Everything my office does related to election administration is governed by state and federal statutes, and I am committed to working within the law and fulfilling the responsibilities of my role to the best of my ability.
